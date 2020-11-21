Wendi Wigginton and Ben Hangartner, Place 4 City Council candidates for Celina, held a forum on Monday to answer residents’ questions on what the candidates would do for the city.
The two are facing off in a runoff election Dec. 8 after neither secured 50 percent of the votes Nov. 3.
The forum took place at Two 29 on the town square. Seating was limited to 100 due to the pandemic, so a live feed was streamed online for residents to view at home.
Residents raised questions concerning the candidates’ views on the city’s heritage, how both candidates plan to better the city and where the budget could be improved.
Wigginton focused her platform on community engagement and bettering resident accessibility to city programs.
“My battle is giving a voice to all of you,” Wigginton said. “The role of city council, above all other things, is to serve the citizens of Celina.”
Wigginton said that she wants to help Celina residents beyond development and work with residents on communication, protection of property, assistance for Spanish-speaking residents and helping residents in need find programs. Wigginton also said she feels that residents are looking for an independent voice in city politics that does not have much experience as a politician.
“It’s about more than planning and growth,” Wigginton said. “It’s about speaking up on behalf of the residents to ask tough questions. What makes me a better candidate is that I don’t have any connections, bias or conflict of interest, and I can use my professional and educational experience to ask questions and pull together the residents of Celina.”
Wigginton said she also wants to preserve the culture of the city with events and the actions of the residents. Wigginton also said she wants to look at how the city can bring cohesiveness to incoming and long-standing businesses.
Hangartner centered his platform around development and bringing business to Celina to promote the growth of the city while providing the necessary technology and infrastructure.
“We’re in a special place. It is important now more than ever that we have the infrastructure and technologies we need for our schools and our facilities,” Hangartner said.
Hangartner said he looks at Frisco as an example of an entertainment mecca and Plano as a corporate headquarters, and he wants to bring a unique identity to Celina as businesses continue to come to the city.
“I think our city is on the cusp of something great. I do have experience in development and construction,” he said. “I was on Planning and Zoning for nine years. For the past nine years, I have helped write codes and ordinances that brought us to where we are today. We are on our way to becoming a bigger city than we’ve ever been. We need somebody on council who understands that growth and all of the policies and procedures. That’s not the only thing that’s important, but when you have an overwhelming majority of people who say that they’re worried about growth, we need someone who can address those concerns.”
“Celina has a deep and rich history with the square being the focal point of our town. Since the development of the square, that is where people have gathered.”
Hangartner talked about the importance of how the city provided for the local businesses around the square and how it is vital to keep the square going to preserve the identity and the culture of the city.
To further improve the budget, Wigginton said she would first look for inconsistent overheads in project costs and work to streamline those project costs. Wigginton also plans to investigate areas where the city can streamline water billing costs for the residents.
Hangartner said it would be hard to look for areas of waste in the budget. However, an increase in commercial growth would help offset the residents’ taxes, and a large portion of the city budget goes toward emergency responders and the parks and recreation department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.