Prosper Park and Recreation Director Dudley Raymond has died, the town announced Monday.
Raymond died on Friday following complications related to COVID-19, the town stated in a press release.
"Dudley joined the town of Prosper in 2016 where he made an impact on many lives," the town stated. "Through his leadership, the town has been able to build and develop an outstanding Parks and Recreation program. Dudley’s passion for his work, his sense of humor and his love for his family, friends and community will be greatly missed. This is a very sad loss for the town of Prosper family and our community."
A celebration of life has been scheduled for Tuesday at First Celina Baptist Church located at 841 N. Preston Rd. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. The Parks and Recreation Department will be closed on Tuesday to allow for staff to attend the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.