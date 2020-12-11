When Prosper residents Jennette and Victor Glover want to have a conversation with their son, Victor, Jr., they’ll have to settle for a phone or video call because a personal visit would literally be out of this world.
Commander Victor J. Glover, Jr. is currently one of the astronauts deployed to the International Space Station on a six-month mission. Jennette and Victor, Sr. were recently hosted by the Prosper Town Council and presented with a Blue Star flag, denoting that a family member is on active military duty.
Along with the flag, jointly presented with representatives of the Prosper Rotary Club, Mayor Ray Smith issued a proclamation on behalf of the Council making the presentation an official part of the permanent town records.
A U.S. Navy pilot, Commander Glover served as the pilot of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule “Resilience” which launched on Nov. 15 and reached the International Space Station on Nov. 17. The launch represents the first long-term, contracted, fully operational astronaut mission to the International Space Station for NASA. Commander Glover completed advanced fighter training in the U.S. Navy in 2001 and was designated as a test pilot in 2007.
He has accumulated over 3,000 flight hours on more than 40 aircraft, has successfully navigated over 400 carrier landings at sea, and 24 combat missions for the US Navy. The Navy pilot was selected as one of the Astronaut Group 21 team in June 2013 and completed his training in 2015.
He was introduced as one of the Commercial Crew astronauts assigned to fly on the first operational flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon in 2018.
“We’re very proud to have the Glover family as part of our community,” said the Mayor. “Each of the Prosper families displaying Blue Star flags have a special place in our hearts, and certainly Jennette and Victor have a very unique story to tell about theirs.”
The Blue Star flag program has its origins in World War I when families with deployed soldiers and sailors would display a flag to commemorate their family member’s active service. A companion program, the Gold Star flag program, is reserved for families of military members killed in action.
