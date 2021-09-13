Prosper Fire Chief Stuart Blasingame won’t be leaving his post with Prosper after all, the town announced Monday afternoon. After the fire chief’s resignation was announced on Thursday, Town Manager Harlan Jefferson announced Monday that Blasingame had rescinded his resignation.
According to a press release from the town, Blasingame had resigned on Wednesday, effectively putting an end to an over 19-year stint with the town, effective January 2022. The town’s statement said Blasingame and Jefferson met on Monday and that Blasingame chose to rescind his announcement after the meeting.
“This morning I had a very productive meeting with our Town Manager, Mr. Harlan Jefferson,” Blasingame said in a statement provided by the town of Prosper. “After much thought and prayer, I have gladly made the decision to rescind my resignation and remain as the Fire Chief with the town of Prosper. I love this town, its residents, its employees, and serving the amazing members of Prosper Fire Rescue. Our mayor and Town Council have always been extremely supportive and work incredibly hard for the betterment of this Town and for everyone that lives, works, or visits our amazing community. I have extreme confidence and I am excited in the direction our Town is headed. I look forward to serving this community for many years to come as your very proud Fire Chief.”
The town of Prosper on Friday stated that Blasingame’s resignation had come as a surprise, and multiple community members expressed sadness at the announced departure.
“Chief Blasingame is a beloved and well-respected member of the Town’s Executive Team and the community,” Jefferson said in a Monday statement. “We are glad he has made the decision to stay with us and to continue to serve and lead as our Fire Chief here in Prosper.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.