Prosper, Frisco and Celina fire personnel responded to a structure fire at a Prosper nail spa on Monday.
Prosper Fire Chief Stuart Blasingame said units were dispatched to what originally came in as a sprinkler call at 4:33 p.m. Monday, but soon a structure fire was reported at Venezia Nail Spa at 861 Preston Road.
Blasingame said a commercial dryer in the back of the store was on fire.
“It appears they were drying a load of towels and the dryer itself inside caught fire, and then it not only caught fire there but it went up through the vent pipe through the roof and caught a portion of the roof on fire, some insulation in between the roof panels as well,” Blasingame said.
The incident resulted in minor to moderate smoke damage, and Blasingame said most of the fire and smoke damage was contained to Venezia Nail Spa. The building had to be evacuated for a short time, but most tenants were eventually allowed back in, he said.
Blasingame said the fire response included two engines, one ladder truck and two ambulances from the Prosper Fire Department. The Frisco and Celina fire departments provided mutual aid, he said.
No injuries were reported.
On Monday night, the nail spa announced it would be closed until Thursday.
