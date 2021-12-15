Prosper High School will be welcoming a new principal next school year.

In a Wednesday evening letter to families, current Prosper High School Principal John Burdett announced that he will be serving as the Prosper ISD Student Services director beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

Burdett joined the district in 2017. He will continue to serve as Prosper High School’s principal through the second semester of the 2021-22 school year before transitioning to the director role.

Grand Jury referral filed for McKinney motorcycle crash involving Prosper mayor A grand jury referral has been filed after a McKinney police investigation found that Prosper Mayor Ray Smith left the scene of a crash withou…

“This will not be a goodbye because I will continue to work with PHS in multiple ways as we continue to connect and grow with each other,” Burdett stated Wednesday. “You all hold a special place in my heart and in my memories.”

Nick Jones, the current principal of Prosper ISD’s Frisco-based Hays Middle School, will serve as Prosper High School’s new leader next year, Burdett said.

Jones has been with the district since 2006.

“Mr. Jones will coordinate future meetings with parents so that you will have an opportunity to meet him,” Burdett stated. “The kids, parents, and staff of PHS are in great hands with Mr. Jones and I look forward to the incredible connections and growth that will occur under his leadership.”