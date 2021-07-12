The Prosper Town Council is sounding the call for residents to volunteer for open seats on the Town’s boards and commissions, as 19 positions among the five boards and commissions are opening.
“A highly impactful way that citizens can participate in the community’s decision-making process is by serving on boards and commissions,” says Robyn Battle, Executive Director of Community Services. “Each year, the Council encourages all eligible citizens to step forward and consider serving.”
Applications are being accepted until Aug. 5. Boards and commissions advise the Town Council on policy development and administration of services. Appointments are made each year by the Town Council as members’ terms expire or as vacancies occur.
To be considered for an open position on the various Town boards and commissions, individuals must fill out an online application form and be willing to attend regularly-scheduled meetings; must agree to serve a full term; and meet certain eligibility requirements. Applicants must be residents of the Town or its Extraterritorial Jurisdiction and must have been so for at least one year at the time of application. Only registered voters are eligible to apply.
“Applicants may be asked to undergo a brief interview with the Town Council to gauge their suitability for specific positions,” said Battle.
Applications may be obtained electronically at www.prospertx.gov on the Boards and Commissions page under the Government tab. Applications will be reviewed and all applicants, including incumbents, will be considered for an interview.
Among the boards and commissions seeking members are:
Board of Adjustment/Construction Board of Appeals
• Composed of five members and two alternates appointed by the Town Council. • Members serve a two-year term. • The board hears and determines appeals of administrative decisions; petitions for variances in the case of peculiar and unusual circumstances which would prevent the reasonable use of land; and such other matters as may be required by the Town Council or by Law. • The Board meets as needed.
Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors
• Composed of seven members appointed by the Town Council. • Members serve a three-year term. • The board promotes broad-based business expansion, encourages sustainable job growth, and makes recommendations to Council regarding funding priorities to assist new, prospective, and existing businesses. • Members meet the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. This body is under the direction of the Executive Director of the Prosper Economic Development Corporation.
Library Board
• Composed of seven members appointed by the Town Council. • Members serve a two-year term. • The board serves in an advisory capacity in matters related to the services rendered by the library, encourages the development of library facilities, recommends library policies, and encourages the development and advancement of the public library. • The board meets at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of February, May, August, and November in the Community Library.
Parks & Recreation Board
• Composed of seven members appointed by the Town Council. • Members serve a two-year term. • The board encourages the development of parks and recreation programs and facilities; recommends the acquisition of additional parks, equipment, and supplies; participates with the County and other entities to acquire grant funding; assists staff and Town Council in the planning process of facilities, program development and goals and objectives. • Meets the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers and is under the direction of the Parks and Recreation Director.
Planning & Zoning Commission
• Composed of seven commissioners appointed by the Town Council. • Commissioners serve a two-year term. • The commission, among other duties, reviews all current and proposed ordinances and amendments pertaining to planning and zoning and makes recommendations to the Town Council for action to be taken. • Meets the first and third Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers, and is under the direction of the Director of Development Services.
Appointments will be made in September, becoming effective on Oct. 1. All new appointees must attend an orientation meeting on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 150 E. First St.
More information can be obtained by calling 972-569-1011 or via e-mail at rbattle@prospertx.gov.
