A group of Prosper parents gathered Friday morning in front of the Prosper ISD administration building with posters to call for a teacher-led virtual schooling option for students.
For attendee Suma Bala, the call for online schooling comes amid concerns regarding the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has been reported to spread more easily.
“We kind of feel that it is unsafe for the kids and the teachers to be in the same environment when the virus is spreading,” Bala said.
Bala said her son, who was set to attend middle school in Prosper ISD, had undergone virtual schooling last year. This school year he was faced with only an in-person schooling option.
“He doesn’t want to go,” Bala said. “He’s scared. Because one of his friends fell sick and now he’s like ‘You know what, I don’t want to go.’ So I have him at home. We’re homeschooling him right now.”
Bala said she unenrolled her son on the first day of school.
Friday’s gathering is one of multiple that have been reported across North Texas as parents and school districts alike grapple with the beginning of a second school year in the midst of a pandemic.
Texas school districts have found themselves barred from enforcing mask mandates and without the funding mechanisms that were in place during the previous school year that allowed districts to offer remote schooling options. Parents have found themselves weighing the impact of sending their children to school in person.
Local districts including Frisco ISD and Plano ISD have taken to offering temporary virtual options this school year for students in sixth grade and below.
“You’ve got so many other ISDs that have actually gone virtual, we’re a little upset that we’re not able to do that for Prosper ISD,” Bala said.
Parents had met with Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson, Bala said, adding that the superintendent mentioned that funding was a main issue.
“If people put their mindset into it, I’m sure it’s possible,” Bala said. “There’s nothing that we can’t do, but it’s just that we have to come together for the right cause and do the right thing. So yes, funding at the moment is the issue, that’s what they’re saying, but yeah, they should be able to do something about it.”
Prosper ISD did not respond to a request for comment regarding the Friday morning gathering or online schooling by press time.
On Friday, the district’s weekly eNewsletter included a message from Ferguson stating that COVID-19 numbers were increasing on campuses.
“We were aware that this would occur at the beginning of school,” Ferguson stated. “We have stayed in constant communication with our local health agencies, hospital personnel and EMS experts in our area.”
Ferguson’s message included an encouragement for district community members to “give a little more so we can keep our students in school.”
“We need to tighten up our mitigation strategies,” Ferguson stated. “We strongly encourage the mitigation measures listed in the graphic below.”
The graphic included encouraged measures such as health screening, hand washing, wearing face masks indoors and social distancing. Face coverings are currently optional for Prosper ISD students, staff and visitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.