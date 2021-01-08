Prosper police arrested 18-year-old Bryson Shanard Propes on Friday in connection to a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Broadway near the intersection of Coleman Street in downtown Prosper.
According to police the victim, a non-resident of Prosper, was treated for injuries and released.
Propes was transported to Collin County Jail and is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Police said the incident was quickly contained and brought under control.
“It has been alleged that illegal narcotics were a key element in this incident; however, the details of this case are still being investigated,” Prosper police said in a statement, adding that this was a non-active shooter incident. “The victim and the suspects coordinated the time and location of their meeting.”
Police said more arrests are anticipated.
“The swift arrest is a positive reflection of our community’s willingness to cooperate with PPD investigations as well as the working relationships our officers share with the PISD Police Department and our surrounding agencies,” the department stated.
Prosper ISD locked down Reynolds Middle School and the administration building out of an abundance of caution, PISD stated in a social media post.
Prosper PD said the shooting incident is not related to recent graffiti that has been reported in Prosper, adding that an investigation into the graffiti resulted in a suspect arrest Thursday.
“In a roadside investigation by patrol officers and in concert with our criminal investigators, we were able to gain confessions to the rash of the recent graffiti offenses,” police said. “In addition, the suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon.”
Prosper police said out of an abundance of caution it had an increased presence at all campuses Friday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Daniel Travis at dtravis@prospertx.gov or 972-569-1037.
