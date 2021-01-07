At approximately 5 p.m. Thursday the Prosper Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in the downtown area of Prosper.
Prosper ISD placed students and staff who were still at Reynolds Middle School and the administration building on lockdown, Prosper ISD stated.
The lockdown was soon lifted, but police remained at the scene to investigate. Residents were asked to avoid the area bordered by Coleman Street, Broadway Street, 8th Street and Parvin Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 972-347-2226.
