Over the past two weeks, members of Prosper’s Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) chapter completed their Ultimate Gift project by supporting Journey to Dream (JTD), an organization that helps homeless teens. YMSL members participated in several workdays to complete cosmetic improvements for Kyle’s Place, the JTD facility that houses 14 teens.
The chapter worked alongside the staff at Lowe’s in Lewisville to add much needed storage solutions to the teens rooms, which included refinishing 14 dressers, custom building underbed storage units, cubby systems for toiletries, shoes, medical binders and mail and refinishing picnic tables. Lowe’s set up workstations for the YMSL teens and aided them in the construction. “My entire team was in awe of the boy’s work ethic and positive attitudes. This has been a great partnership with YMSL and one we hope to sustain,” said Richard Tindall from Lowe’s.
Since 2010, the National YMSL has organized an all-Chapter Ultimate Gift event. Ultimate Gift is a special opportunity for a chapter to plan a service project that will truly impact and transform a carefully selected philanthropy. The YMSL Ultimate Gift Project began as a spin-off from a novel of the same name written by Jim Stovall. “This project helped bring awareness to the young men in our chapter that we have teens in our area without a home or family support system. It also helped them understand how and why kids become homeless and how kids can be admitted to Kyle's Place,” said Jill Beitel, VP Philanthropy for YMSL.
Kyle’s Place is a Transitional Living Program for homeless youth working towards independence. Residents of Kyle’s Place are given the support and skills required to become self-sufficient, independent adults. Many residents at Kyle’s Place learn a new way of life and experience love and support for the first time while breaking negative cycles, achieving goals, and being hopeful about the future.
“We are blessed that YSLM awarded this ultimate gift to Journey to Dream. Often our teens feel as though they have been forgotten or are invisible to the community. This gift certainly reinforces that they are enough and that they are loved and well deserving. I truly believe if you change a child, you change a family and you will change the community. Thank you YMSL, Richard and Lowes for changing a child with your gift,” said Nesa Grider, CEO at Journey to Dream.
