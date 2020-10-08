The town’s signature event, Prosper Christmas Festival, is on for 2020 with a few changes planned.
The Christmas Festival is the town’s most popular holiday event, and with the COVID-19 pandemic happening, many townspeople wondered if the annual family event would go on. And it is.
Hosted on the grounds of the Prosper Town Hall, the festival, set for Dec. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m., will have the usual shopping areas, artist’s displays showcasing talent to stocking stuffers, wares and food trucks.
To finalize the event the council heard the recommendations from its Prosper town staff at last month’s Town Council meeting. The Prosper Christmas Festival is always a big turnout for not only Prosper families but people from surrounding towns and cities.
“This year’s festival will have booths spaced out more to allow for social distancing, and we will have different attractions in the kid’s zone area that will reduce contact,” said Dudley Raymond the town of Prosper director of parks and recreation. “We will be encouraging everyone to wear a face mask, do social distancing and use hand sanitizing and also advise everyone using the shuttle busses that they must wear a face mask for the ride. We are also adjusting things within reach to each other to reduce risk and help minimize multiple people touching the same things. Definitely, use a hand sanitizer.”
There will be the entertainment from local artists on the community stage and the community tree lighting event and fireworks. There will be a modified Santa’s workshop for the children, and precautions will be taken. Booths will be spaced out throughout the event and booths for the Kid’s Art projects will be spaced apart.
“It will be a great festival that has some modifications, but these are things people are starting to become accustomed to,” Raymond said. “We encourage all those who feel they can attend such an event to come join the fun. Anyone showing symptoms or who have concerns they may have COVID, we ask them to stay home and hope to see them at the festival next year.”
This year, for everyone’s safety, there will not be a cookie decorating event, the walking characters and the Kids Christmas Shoppe.
“The town of Prosper and its volunteers are planning for a great event and will be adjusting as necessary to comply with current safety precautions at the time of the festival,” Raymond said.
