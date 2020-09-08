U.S. flags
Mindful of the importance of remembering the victims, families, and first responders affected by the terrorist attacks perpetrated on Sept. 11, 2001 even while the country’s attention is diverted by other, equally compelling events, the town of Prosper will host an event on the anniversary morning.

In addition, the town is playing host to a two-day blood drive on Sept. 10 and 11 to highlight the critical nature of the area’s blood supplies. All events are happening on the grounds of Town Hall, 250 E. First St. The traditional remembrance will be held on the north side of the complex starting at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Unlike previous years, there will be no featured speakers to commemorate the morning other than brief remarks delivered by town officials. The 9/11 Remembrance Trailer, which contains a portion of one of the beams which was part of one of the towers of the World Trade Center, will once again be the centerpiece of the anniversary ceremony.

While the public is invited, appropriate social distancing will be in force, and face coverings will be strongly encouraged. A limit on the number of participants will be observed by the Fire Department to ensure compliance with standing orders from the governor’s office.

The Carter Bloodcare mobile unit will be onsite accepting donations on Sept. 10 and 11. Appointments for blood donations, encouraged to maintain appropriate social distancing, can be made at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/116874 for Thursday and https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/108427 for Friday.

