Prosper Mayor Ray Smith was elected president of the North Central Texas Council of Governments’ (NCTCOG) Executive Board at NCTCOG’s 54th annual General Assembly, which was held virtually Friday.
The executive board is the policy-making body of the Council of Governments, which serves the 16 North Central Texas counties of Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise. Smith will lead the 17 member board for the next 12 months.
Smith assumes the leadership of NCTCOG from Wise County Judge J. D. Clark, who was elected to the one year term in June 2019. He will continue to serve on the NCTCOG Board as past president. DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan was elected vice president, and Rockwall County Judge David Sweet was elected secretary/treasurer.
Smith was first elected to NCTCOG’s executive board in 2016 and served as director, secretary-treasurer and vice president before being elected president. He is also an alternate member of the Regional Transportation Council. He was elected mayor of the town of Prosper in May 2010, having served on the Town Council for three years. His service in Prosper also included an appointment in May 2004 as president of the Economic Development Corporation, where he is a board member. Smith is also chairman of the Collin College Foundation Board of Directors.
Prior to moving to Prosper, Smith served in the city of Frisco on the City Council, Economic Development Corporation, Community Development Corporation, Planning & Zoning Board, as a volunteer firefighter and with the Frisco Education Foundation.
He is a 1981 graduate of Baylor University, where he earned a BBA and was a member of the 1980 Southwest Conference Champion Baylor football team. He is a market president with Farmers Bank and Trust.
Smith and his wife, Lena, have been married for 30 years, and have raised three sons and are currently raising two grandsons.
In addition to the four officers, 13 Directors were elected to the 17 member NCTCOG board: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins; Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley; Collin County Judge Chris Hill; Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell; Dallas Councilmember Lee Kleinman; Fort Worth Councilmember Kelly Allen-Gray; Arlington Councilmember Andrew Piel; Allen Councilmember Gary Caplinger; Corinth Mayor Bill Heidemann; Plano Councilmember Kayci Prince; Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos; Burleson Mayor, Ken Shetter; and Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian. The Honorable State Representative Yvonne Davis, District 111 is the NCTCOG Ex Officio member.
