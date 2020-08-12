The city of Celina announced that Raha Pouladi, senior planner was chosen during the Friday Night Chamber Banquet as the City of Celina Employee of the Year.
“Raha routinely and eagerly seeks out opportunities to be helpful and to complete tasks far outside her job description,” the city stated in a news release. “Whether it is helping with staff support at City Council meetings, trouble-shooting technology in the conference rooms, spell-checking the attorney’s work, taking the lead on implementing virtual meetings during COVID, watering the plants, scheduling team building activities, cleaning out the breakroom fridge, or even improving internal spreadsheets and functions, Raha has a natural and innovative eye for improving how we conduct business.”
Most recently, Pouladi has mastered multiple new job duties that are critical to the fiscal sustainability of the community, such as much of the trite work associated with annexations and PID-related agenda items. This work is time consuming, requires focus, discipline, and is not fun, yet Pouladi makes it look easy, the city stated.
Additionally, over the past year Pouladi has been instrumental in earning Celina’s membership into Tree City USA and Scenic City status, which are milestones that help push the organization forward. All of these new additional job duties, helping out in other areas of need, and crossing off goals from our checklist were accomplished while she was also finishing her PhD. She also speaks five languages fluently.
“However, what truly separates Raha is her humility, work ethic, and positive energy,” the city stated. “While she demonstrates excellence through her performance and intelligence, it’s really her professionalism and kind treatment of others that are most noteworthy and make her an incredible asset to the organization.”
