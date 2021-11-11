Despite favorable recommendations from the Planning and Zoning commission and city staff, a proposed concrete batch plant will not be going in on a piece of Celina land near County Road 51 and the future Punk Carter Parkway.
The Celina City Council’s Tuesday agenda included an item asking council members to consider granting a specific use permit for a batch plant, which is where ingredients are mixed together to make concrete. The plant would have gone on a piece of land south of County Road 53 and west of the BNSF railroad tracks. However, during the meeting, Mayor Sean Terry said the permit request had been withdrawn.
According to city documentation, the permit would have allowed for the batch plant use on a 64-acre piece of land zoned for industrial use. The property is adjacent to several existing batch plants already in operation or under construction, and the land is the last tract along County Road 53 that doesn’t already have a batch plant on it, according to the presentation.
A prepared city presentation said the estimated property tax revenue was $116,000 for the city and $260,000 for the school district.
“The estimated sales tax is in the six digits,” the presentation read.
The presentation also said the proposed batch plant use was arguably the “highest and best use for the subject property” and said concrete batch plants generate considerable sales tax.
The city’s Planning and Zoning commission had unanimously recommended approval for the permit in October, and city staff had also recommended approval with certain provisions, including a 12-foot tall masonry screening wall along rights of way.
Dusty McAfee, Celina’s executive development services director, said in a Wednesday email that the applicant discontinued the process of pursuing the permit after BNSF Railway denied the applicant’s request for a spur along the tracks, which was critical to operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.