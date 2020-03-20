Brookshire’s is offering a temporary 5 percent daily discount for senior citizens through May 5. The discount is available to guests age 60 or older with valid ID. The company is also strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations be reserved as a dedicated time for senior citizens. The company is asking for the community’s help in honoring this practice and in moving any senior guests to the front of the check-out line throughout the day.
“Since 1928, courteous and compassionate service has remained at the core of who we are and what we stand for,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We believe it is incredibly important for all of us to be kind to those around us. During these times of concern about COVID-19, we are asking you to join in our efforts to take care of our senior neighbors and others who are most vulnerable. We are eternally grateful for our guests for their support and patience, and to our employees for their incredible service, during these unprecedented times.”
BGC has waived fees for all guests on Curbside orders, where available, through May 5, 2020, as another way to help those who are depending on the company for this service. The company is honoring its advertised promotions and prices. However, since ads are prepared weeks in advance, not all featured products will be available due to the current high demand.
