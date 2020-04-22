Stay Home Celina

The city of Celina and the Celina Economic Development Corporation are encouraging residents to download the 20Eats app to help support local restaurants.

The app, which features a number of restaurants, gives details about each business and allows users to access online ordering for each business through the app. 

Participating businesses are offering curbside pickup and delivery, depending on the eatery.

