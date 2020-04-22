The city of Celina and the Celina Economic Development Corporation are encouraging residents to download the 20Eats app to help support local restaurants.
The app, which features a number of restaurants, gives details about each business and allows users to access online ordering for each business through the app.
Participating businesses are offering curbside pickup and delivery, depending on the eatery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.