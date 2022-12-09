The “CKMC” in the name stands for Cocktail Kitchen & Market Café, making it a great place to grab a drink or a bite to eat. This Celina spot has several cocktails to choose from, including the Nook Margarita and old fashioned. They also have an extensive food menu to choose from.
This new wine bar was selected as the city of Celina’s new business of the year. According to their website, they “specialize in small, family-owned, boutique wineries that are not widely distributed outside of their own tasting rooms.” So, if you are looking to discover a new wine, this is a great place to check out.
Beer lovers are in luck, because this Celina brewery with a 4.9-star rating on Google is a great place to grab a refreshing beer. A Google reviewer said it was the “best brewery in Collin County.” According to their website, they are both kid friendly and dog friendly, so this is a place the whole family can enjoy.
This Italian restaurant has a wide variety of drink options to enjoy with your pizza or pasta. Their drink menu includes extensive lists of beer, wine, bourbon and whiskey, scotch, vodka, gin and tequila. They also offer many classic cocktails.
This Prosper restaurant and bar allows guests to enjoy live music while grabbing a drink. They have an updated list of musical guests on their website, so you can be sure to go on a night where someone you like is playing. They have a wide selection of beer, wine and liquor, so you will be sure to find something you like on the menu.
