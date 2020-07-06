Friday Night Market
Celina’s Friday Night Market market continues on July 10 from 6-9 p.m. in Celina’s Historic Downtown Square.
Stock up on your favorite homemade, homegrown, and handmade items and grab some produce from the many produce vendors and enjoy live music by Tim Urban (Twitter and Instagram – @therealtimurban; youtube.com/timothyjurban). Downtown restaurants and shops will be open.
Summer reading
The Celina Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story,” is underway.
Stop by the library, at 142 N. Ohio St. in Celina’s downtown square, during operating hours and sign up to participate. Or register online at celina-tx.gov.
The program is open to preschoolers through teens, ages 0-19 years, who can win prizes by reading 645 minutes or the specified minimum number of books for their age level by July 29.
Other events and activities are planned throughout the summer. Check the Events tab for dates, times and other info on the Celina Public Library Facebook page. Don’t miss out on the fun – sign up here: celina-tx.gov/FormCenter/Library-12/2020-Summer-Reading-Program-SignUp-95
Construction updates
Interested in knowing what’s going on with Collin College, Collin County Outer Loop, and Choate Pkwy?
Find all the information at celina-tx.gov/1372/Collin-College-Outer-Loop-and-Choate-Par
Trash pick up
Bulk trash pick up is this week July 6-10, twice a month on the 1st and 3rd full week of each month.
