Friday night around 7:19 p.m., Celina police officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Hickory Lane in Celina in response to a shooting call.
While en route officers received information of a structure fire at the same location.
According to a press release issued by the city of Celina, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and recovered three victims. The city said police officers arrested an individual at the scene.
The city said the situation continues to be under investigation.
More to come.
