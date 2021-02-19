Celina house fire

A house fire was reported with a possible shooting in the  3100 block of Hickory Lane on Friday. 

 Submitted photo

Friday night around 7:19 p.m., Celina police officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Hickory Lane in Celina in response to a shooting call.

While en route officers received information of a structure fire at the same location.

According to a press release issued by the city of Celina, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and recovered three victims. The city said police officers arrested an individual at the scene.

The city said the situation continues to be under investigation.

More to come.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments