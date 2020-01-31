The city is seeking resident input on the 2020 Parks Master Plan, which will be adopted during the Feb. 11 City Council meeting.
The plan is guided by the city’s new “Life Connected” concept under the city’s core values of integrity, excellence, community and unselfish service. The Parks Master Plan aligns with these goals and values by physically connecting the city. From the proposed trail network in the 2019 Trails Master Plan, parks create destinations and social hubs along those routes where the community can gather and experience the outdoors while taking pride in their city.
Review the draft at celina-tx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6453/Celina_ParksMasterPlan and send your comments to kbrawner@celina-tx.gov by end of day today.
