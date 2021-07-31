This story has been updated to include a statement from Celina Police Chief John Cullison.
The city of Celina has announced an investigation by the Celina Police Department in conjunction with the Texas Rangers following an incident that resulted in an armed suspect's death.
At 9:48 p.m. Friday, Celina police announced that there had been gunshots fired near the U.S. Post Office in Celina.
"Our officers have control of the scene, and an active investigation underway. We will update residents with pertinent information," the department stated at the time. "There is no threat to anyone in the area."
At 12:50 a.m. the next morning, the city of Celina stated that the department had answered a call at 101 S. Alabama St. that night, during which officers encountered an armed suspect.
"Officers discharged their duty weapons," the city stated. "The suspect was incapacitated and received immediate first aid by the Celina Fire Department."
The suspect was taken to Medical Center of Plano and pronounced deceased, the city stated.
"The Celina Police Department, in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, have launched a full investigation," the city stated.
In a statement released Saturday evening, Celina Police Chief John Cullison said the Celina Police Department had responded to a suspicious person call on the 100 block of South Alabama Street at approximately 9 p.m. Friday and that preliminary information indicates officers had encountered an armed male in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officers discharged their duty weapon during the encounter, he said.
“As law enforcement agencies often do, the Celina Police Department immediately requested the Texas Rangers to lead the investigation,” Cullison stated. “I have complete confidence that their findings will be fair and unbiased to all parties involved.”
The officers involved were not injured, Cullison stated, and they have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
“As your police chief, I never want to have to report the death of anyone, including an armed suspect while I lead this department, and I regret having to do so today,” Cullison stated. “I am very proud of the men and women of the Celina Police Department, and I ask for your prayers for our officers, our community and the families that have been impacted by this incident.”
Cullison said the Celina Police Department will release information as it becomes available.
“Thank you for trusting me to lead this Department,” Cullison stated. “Please know that I highly value the important relationship between the Celina Police Department and the community it serves. I continue to be overwhelmed by the trust, respect, and confidence the people of Celina show our officers each and every day.”
