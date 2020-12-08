Wendie Wigginton won the runoff election for Celina City Council, Place 4, Tuesday against Ben Hangartner.

Wigginton received 60 percent of the votes. She secured 685 votes in Collin County to Hangartner’s 471 votes. In Denton County Wigginton received 21 votes while Hangartner received none.

The two headed to a runoff following the Nov. 3 election in which no candidate received 50 percent of the votes in the Place 4 race, which also included incumbent Carmen Roberts.

