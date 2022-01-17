Every member of Celina High School’s cheer team this year had one thing in common: none of them approached the mat this year with any assumptions.
The result: a huge trophy, a designation as Best in Crowd Leading and the title of Texas UIL’s 4A-D2 champions, the first ever spirit title for the Bobcats.
Friday’s face-off at the Fort Worth Convention Center brought tears and cheers for the Celina team as they became state champions with a score that beat the 4A-D1 team too, placing the Bobcats at the top of the 4A class.
The victory came as a threequel in the trilogy of Celina Cheer’s three years going to state. The team’s first run had put them in 12th place, and then last year, amid a pandemic, the team placed 21st, just short of heading to finals.
This year, as scores were called out, Celina’s name was at the top.
“You just sat there in awe because you were like ‘Wait, did we just do that?’” Varsity Cheer Coach Julie Hall said.
Hall and Assistant Coach Kailee Merrill saw an even larger hill to climb this year. Celina High School’s football team made it to the fifth round of playoffs this year, meaning while other cheer teams were honing in on their competitive season routines, Celina’s cheer team members were still practicing for football field performances.
After the football season officially ended for Celina, Celina Cheer immediately began preparing for state, including by attending a McKinney ISD competition the morning after Celina High School played its final football game. They then attended another competition hosted by Grapevine, where they placed as runner-ups for the 4A class.
“After that they just worked so hard this week in preparing for UIL,” Hall said the morning after the state win. “And really as we go through this season, this is when you want to peak. This is the one that matters, so we just kept working with them and working hard.”
That included practicing from 6-9 p.m. in the school gym, putting hours of work into a three-minute routine.
Hall said the main goal was getting every member of the team on board and wanting to win.
“Because that’s half the battle,” she said. “You can have 18 girls out there and two that aren’t trying, and that will be the difference between winning and losing.”
In addition to the 20 people on the mat, Celina’s cheer team includes four alternates who didn’t even know if they’d be performing at state. In the end, two did perform, Hall said, front and center on the mat.
“So all 24 girls were all in the entire time, and that’s the reason that they ended up doing so well. It was definitely a team effort on every girl,” she said. “Even the ones that knew they may not compete because they were alternates, they were at every single practice, they were doing everything they could do to make everyone better.”
As a result, what once seemed almost like an “unreachable goal,” as Hall put it, is now a reality for Celina Cheer.
“Hopefully this is just the beginning of many championships for them,” Hall said.
