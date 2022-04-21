The Dallas North Tollway has come a long way since its first section opened to traffic in 1968, and plans are underway for it to continue growing to service northern Collin County drivers.
“Phase 4” of development on the tollway includes extending the thoroughfare 13.7 miles north of US 380.
Currently, drivers traveling north on the tollway are forced off of main lanes at the intersection with US 380. Traveling north of US 380 involves using the two-lane frontage roads in either direction, which currently hit a dead end at FM 428.
However, progress continues to move forward in an effort to extend the highway into Celina and up to Grayson County.
Work on the Dallas North Tollway extension over US 380 is expected to be complete in early 2023, weather permitting, said Michael Rey, media relations manager with the North Texas Tollway Authority.
“Crews recently completed pouring concrete for the main lane bridges,” Rey stated. “Looking ahead, crews will be concentrating on ramp paving and retaining walls.”
The work at US 380 is the first part of Phase 4 of Dallas North Tollway development that will extend the highway up to the Grayson County line.
Phase 4A, which is currently underway, involves extending the tollway up to FM 428. In a statement to the Celina Record, Rey said the design phase for the main lanes from US 380 to FM 428 began this year, with construction slated to begin in mid-2024.
Phase 4B involves then extending the tollway from FM 428 to the Grayson County line. Currently, Rey stated, that segment has a two-lane future frontage road under construction and is expected to open to traffic later this year, weather permitting. The road would have one lane going in each direction.
Planning for main lanes for Phase 4B is expected to begin in 2024, with design and construction to follow, Rey said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
