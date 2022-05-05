With Celina now boasting a population that surpasses 36,000 people, a number of commercial projects are sprouting around town to meet growing demand.
Celina-based HBA Design Build has announced five commercial projects — either under contract or under construction — that will all be open within the next 12 months. The projects come as Celina, which maintained strong residential growth through the pandemic, continues to see strong population growth. That growth is key when it comes to how businesses are timing their move to Celina.
"These businesses that are coming, they are waiting for a certain amount of population to be in the city until they invest in bringing their product or their business to town," said Ben Hangartner, founder and CEO of HBA Design Build.
The five projects, which comprise a variety of industries including medical, retail, restaurant and real estate, will bring a series of options for Celina residents who are used to traveling south to Prosper or Frisco for some of those needs.
Here's a look at the five projects and what they mean for Celina:
Shades of Green nursery
Shades of Green nursery in Frisco will be opening a second location up north on Sunset Boulevard, just east of Preston Road.
"They are Celina folks that live up here," Hangartner said. "They’ve seen the growth and everything that’s going on, they purchased 10 acres and they want to bring their nursery, a second location, to Celina."
He added that the business has noticed that many Celina residents drive 25 minutes to the Frisco location to shop. The new location aims to provide a more convenient location, he said.
The nursery is slated to include a 5,000-square-foot structural steel building, demonstration gardens and interactive hardscape features, according to a press release. It will also include site improvements allowing for parking, a nursery, greenhouses, a water well and a retention pond for irrigation. It is expected to be completed by spring 2023.
Browning Retail Showroom
Celina will be home to the first Browning Safe Showroom.
Joe East Enterprises will open the showroom, which will be the largest of its kind in the state. East owns A-1 Locksmith locations in the area, and Hangartner said the group has a good relationship with Browning.
"This group chose Celina because of the growth and the potential and the need for a locksmith up here in Celina, and the ability to sell and have the largest safe showroom in Texas," he said.
The facility is slated to be 10,000 square-feet in size and will likely open in the first quarter of 2023. It will be located next to a forthcoming Starbucks building off of Preston Road.
"You’ve got a business owner that has multiple locations across DFW and they’re looking for their next play," Hangartner said, "and they’re looking at Celina at full buildout being over 300,000 people, and so (they're saying) 'Let’s get up here now, let’s establish a business and be that locksmith and supplier of Browning goods for years to come.'"
Doe Branch Office Park
Celina residents will soon have closer medical options with the introduction of Doe Branch Office Park.
"Doe Branch Office Park is a medical/professional office park, and the need for a small medical professional office is huge in Celina," Hangartner said.
The first phase of the project, which involves 24,000 square feet, is 60% leased and is expected to include an optometrist, general practitioner, a cosmetic dentist and med-spa. Phase 1 is expected to open by the end of 2022.
"Up until now, there has not been a demand for medical/professional office space," Hangartner said. "There just hasn’t been the population. But as we’ve (crossed) the 30,000-, 40,000-population threshold, there is now a need for that."
Hangartner said HBA Design Build will also be moving its corporate office to the park as it has outgrown its space in Downtown Celina.
The space will be on Preston Road adjacent to Bobcat Stadium and will eventually host 58,000 square feet spanning multiple buildings. The project will be done in multiple phases.
According to a press release, the project has coordinated with the city's future Parks and Trails master plan for amenitization.
The Stone Building
HBA Design Build has big plans to make a downtown Celina building recall an architectural feel from the 1920s and 1930s and make way for a real estate office.
The Stone Building in downtown Celina is one of the last older buildings in the area waiting to be restored and brought back online, Hangartner said. The building, which used to house Stone Real Estate, currently has architectural features that date back to around the 1970s, Hangartner said.
"We would like to bring it back to the early 1900s so that it matches the rest of the buildings on the square," he said.
HBA has worked to refresh such historic downtown Celina spaces as the Nelson Hotel, where the firm is currently located, and the Toasted Walnut building.
"We’re going to give it a cosmetic facelift on the outside and make a really cool space for not only the real estate office but for different events, to kind of bring in and host folks in for all the special events that the city has downtown," Hangartner said.
The building will serve as the home offices of Texas Homes and Land Real Estate Company. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.
The Shops at Carter Ranch
Development in front of the Carter Ranch Shopping Center off of Preston Road will continue to evolve with its final pad of development.
DFW-based Standbridge Companies is gearing up to produce a restaurant/retail site and shell building at the site.
"They saw an opportunity for more retail, and again more businesses, restaurants, shopping," Hangartner said.
The spot is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year.
