Here are five things to do in the Celina area during the week of Sept. 12.
Get the scoop on online child safety
If you want to learn how to talk to your kids about being safe online, the Celina Police Department has you covered.
Det. Armstrong will teach practical tips and ideas for how to talk about social networking, privacy, computer security, how to deal with cyberbullying and more during an online child safety debrief on Sept. 12.
The debrief is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. at the Celina City Council Chambers, 112 N. Colorado St.
A free HOCO shopping event sponsored by the Celina Education Foundation has been scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Lamar Bank Community Room (110 S Preston Road in Celina). The event is open to students from Celina, Gunter, Prosper and Rock Hill high schools. Registration is requested at this link.
Get the dirt on vegetable gardening
Shades of Green in Celina will be hosting a free gardening clinic that allows guests to learn what vegetables perform best in a fall garden.
The clinic is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Shades of Green Celina location (1213 E Sunset Blvd.). The class will be held rain or shine and will include 30-45 minutes of instruction followed by a chance to ask questions.
Touch a Truck
Celina is hosting a free event for kids of all ages from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 downtown.
Attendees will get to explore the ins and outs of city equipment and tools and will be able to interact with city staff from a variety of departments.
The event will also include food trucks and family-friendly activities.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.