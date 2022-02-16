While so much attention and excitement buzzed around the recent announcement of a Methodist Healthcare facility at the Tollway and FM 428, the Celina Economic Development Corporation announced during the Chamber of Commerce’s recent State of the City event that 2021 was a year of growth and success like no other year. For the third consecutive year, the Dallas Business Journal identified Celina as the fastest growing city in North Texas, and the data shows no sign of this trend changing.
Founded in 1979 and funded by a half-cent city sales tax for economic development, the Celina EDC is governed by a five-member Board of Directors. The EDC mission is to expand the local tax base, creating a diversified, vibrant and sustainable economy enhancing the quality of life for residents and the business community. Seemingly, the mission was overwhelmingly accomplished last year, as the growth reported to the city is staggering. Twenty-two new businesses brought 165 new jobs to Celina and yielded $33 million in new capital. Their arrival also produced 173,000 square feet of new and renovated square feet. “Increasing the number of retailers in a community grows the commercial tax base which fuels property tax revenue,” Celina EDC Executive Director Alexis Jackson said. “These numbers also provide jobs for residents and generates income that can be invested back into the local economy.”
This growth, however, has not simply come as the metroplex trudges northward. The Celina EDC Board has been planning and working towards such growth, as their efforts portray the historical heart and culture of the community to business and corporations considering relocating to the city. Most importantly, the success began with a commitment to consistent relationship building with retailers, commercial brokers, and landowners. Through those connections, the board sought to identify developers and investors and match them with appropriate areas of opportunity, which include the historic downtown area and the Tollway and Preston Road corridors. Through trade shows and business roundtables, as well as traditional marketing and communications, the EDC has worked tirelessly to promote Celina as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
Most notable in the report were two statistics that undergird the reports of growth and economic development between 2016 and 2020. The Dallas Business Journal reported that in this period Celina saw a 128% leap in population. During this same period, sales tax receipts soared 63%. “Across the generations, many communities in a large metropolitan area will see a measure of growth,” said Celina Mayor Sean Terry. “When you look at these numbers and realize the positive impact that they have on nearly every aspect of life in a city, you can’t help but realize that Celina truly is the hottest market in North Texas, and perhaps in the country.”
New business arriving in Celina last year included the new campus of Collin College, Caliber Collision, Christian Brothers Automotive, Gateway Mortgage, Texas Republic Bank, and Summer Moon. These, and all the new businesses that landed here in 2021, had an opportunity to access incentive agreements with the Celina EDC. They also benefitted from the business retention programs including the EDC Business Directory (Bludot), business connection videos, business appreciation programs, newsletters, quarterly merchant meetings, and campaigns such as Shop Local.
“We want this community to not only be attractive because of the imminent growth, but because people see into the historical heart of the community,” Jackson said. “People describe Celina as a ‘family,’ and families help each other. That’s what businesses who come here see from the EDC—they see a business ‘family’ that will partner in any way possible so they can achieve success.”
No sign of slowed growth is evident as new signs for coming businesses continue to dot the roadways in Celina. Among those already slated for opening in 2022 are Starbucks, Mangiamo Italian Market, Servpro, Thrown Axe Company, Terramania, Honeysuckle Rose Boutique, Pure Form, Bright Kidz Montessori, and multiple 7-11 stores. Several major retailers are in talks with the EDC and work continues to attract more quick service restaurants to meet the vast number of growing families in the community.
One of the largest companies to announce plans to expand to here came last month as the Methodist Hospital System announced a $200 million facility on 46.7 acres of land in Celina. Methodist Celina Medical Center will be 200,000 square feet, five stories tall and will include 30 surgical, 10 post-partum, eight intensive care and 12 emergency room beds. The facility will also include three operating rooms with space for a fourth, as well as four labor and delivery rooms. An office building will also be built on the site, with room for expansion. This project is set to complete in 2025 and will bring over 200 jobs to Celina.
