A crane incident has resulted in the death of one individual and the injury of another at an under-construction Prosper ISD school in Celina.
Officials have said a crane accident occurred at Dan Christie Elementary, an under-construction school in the Sutton Fields development in Celina.
"We have just learned that a worker at the site of a new elementary school we have under construction was fatally injured in an accident involving a subcontractor's crane at the site," Pogue Construction said in a statement. "We wish to express our condolences and offer our prayers to his friends, family and colleagues. Safety is our company's paramount concern, and we have a team on site to assist in the investigation."
Celina Mayor Sean Terry told the Celina Record that the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3. Terry said another person was injured, and the extent of the injuries are unknown.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been called and the scene has been secured, Terry said. OSHA will take over the investigation along with help from the Celina Police Department, he said.
"First and foremost, we want to pray for the families that were involved in this out here today, that's the most important thing," Terry said.
The Celina Police Department released a statement at approximately 4:30 p.m. March 3.
"Due to a tragic construction-related incident that occurred today at Dan Christie Elementary School in the Sutton Field neighborhood, and for your safety, we ask that you avoid the construction site at this time. The incident is currently under investigation," the department stated.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
