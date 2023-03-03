Crane 1.jpg

A crane accident occurred at the site of an under-construction Prosper ISD elementary school in Celina the afternoon of March 3. 

A crane incident has resulted in the death of one individual and the injury of another at an under-construction Prosper ISD school in Celina. 

Officials have said a crane accident occurred at Dan Christie Elementary, an under-construction school in the Sutton Fields development in Celina. 

Crane 2.jpg
Crane 3.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments