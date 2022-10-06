One night in Celina: A ride-along with Celina Police on National Night Out provides a snapshot of a community's connections with its law enforcement

On Tuesday night in Celina, a group of uniformed officers gathered in front of the small brick-faced building on Colorado street.
Chatter fills the square parking lot as everyone gathers near the front steps for a series of photos in front of the department’s current headquarters building.
The building itself is a temporary center of operations for a department that has seen much recent growth and that has its eye on the future. Just a week ago, this department had broken ground on its new home, a future 75,000-square-facility that will be a gateway for the growth, innovation and evolution of the department for years to come.
But tonight, this little spot on Colorado Street is home for the men and women in blue gathered there the evening of Oct. 5.
Pictures are taken. Conversations pop up as the crowd grows larger. A selfie is snapped.
Thus begins the 2022 iteration of National Night Out with the Celina Police Department. The national campaign, which aims to connect residents with police officers and each other for safer neighborhoods, centers around hosting block parties in local neighborhoods that police officers will visit throughout the course of an evening.
Last year when I covered this event for the Celina Record, I attended a few parties on my own, traveling in my own car and experiencing the events more or less from the perspective of an average citizen. This year, I wanted to look at the annual event from a different perspective.
So, as Celina Police officers, city officials and local representatives piled into their respective cars to visit the pockets of interaction scattered across Celina that evening, I hopped into one of those cars, too.
We drive through the heart of Celina towards the first stop of the evening, a party in the downtown square. On the way, we encounter Celina as it is — a changing city with under-construction roads that is preparing to welcome more people, more houses, and, as a result, more officers, on a regular basis.
When we arrive at the first party, the iconic downtown square is set in partial shade and partial sun as the evening kicks off. Country music airs over the square’s speakers as per usual, accompanying the chatter of an event that is just getting started, complete with all the elements of a proper shindig: face painting, caricature drawings, cotton candy and even a petting zoo.
Residents ask for selfies with Police Chief John Cullison — a perfect opportunity for a city in the midst of a “selfie challenge.” There are discussions about the under-construction headquarters building, and residents pick up T-shirts at a nearby tent.
Tonight, the interactions officers have with residents don’t take place while on a call or investigating a scene. Instead, it’s an opportunity to have a casual conversation over a hot dog and soda.
“We get to relate and meet people one night a year that really support us, and it’s just good getting around and meeting everybody,” Lt. Kyle Peck says on the way to the next party.
This is Peck’s seventh year experiencing National Night Out in Celina. He remembers when there were about six parties for the evening and when the department was about 12 officers large. This year, Celina residents are hosting a total of 16 parties, and the department now has a staff of roughly 40.
When he first started with the department, most of the people Peck met at these events were the ones who had lived in Celina for years, he said.
“And now we’re meeting people who just moved here a year ago, three months ago, that it’s their first time having an experience meeting us and seeing what this is all about, because they didn’t have it at their old city that they lived at,” he said. “And so mainly it’s just, it’s changed just with our growth and getting to meet tons of different people that have never experienced this or had the community events that Celina has.”
When he does meet people at these events, Peck said, many will say it’s neat, and that it’s a good chance to meet police officers.
“I can’t tell you how often people come up and thank us and tell us how much they appreciate what we do and that they’re glad that we’re here and we’re doing this in the community and happy to be a part of it,” he said.
Celina Police Chief John Cullison ducked under an inflatable arch and emerged on the scene of a porch party in the DC Ranch neighborhood.
Within seconds of his arrival, he was pulled into a hug. Heads turned and phones emerged to capture the moment when a group of police officers, led by their chief, arrived at a porch party to shake hands and talk.
A man in an apron talks with two officers as they get a helping of chili from the buffet table. Some guests win prizes through a raffle.
When we drive up to the party in Celina’s Heritage neighborhood, there’s a similar sense of welcome as officers approach residents sitting at tables in folding chairs. With a barbecue food truck parked nearby and inflatable bounce houses for children in the neighborhood’s community area, the party serves as another venue for connection in a relaxed atmosphere.
“I think the Celina community is probably one of the best that there ever was,” Lt. John Jackson says at the Heritage neighborhood party, later adding that the city is a “big town that’s a small town.”
By the time we leave Heritage, the sun is completely gone and the party has wound down.
Through the course of the night, Peck has talked with a number of people, including some community members whose son is currently in the military. One woman at the Heritage party who he had never met before thanked officers for their service and for being there.
“The main goal we want as police officers when talking to people in the community is to realize that we’re people just like them,” Peck says. “We’re like their brothers or sisters, their family. We’re normal people. Yeah, we wear a uniform and we have to do this job, but we’re normal people. We’re not robots, we’re not what sometimes media makes us out to be. We just want people to know we’re humans just like they are and that we care.”
When we return downtown, the square is lit by streetlights, country music is still crooning, and the party is winding down. The main source of light is underneath the central pavilion, where a growing crowd of officers gathers as more and more groups return from attending the parties peppered around town.
Under the pavilion, conversation continues, final face paintings are given and mothers ask if their children can get a photo with officers.
At the end of the night, officers gather in rows under the fluorescent light of the pavilion for a final group photo.
It’s a literal snapshot of a department that has experienced much recent change and that is looking ahead to more.
But tonight, the focus is on carrying on this annual tradition and tightening connections in a city intent on holding onto its sense of community.
