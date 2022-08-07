A project that aims to provide a “southern gateway” to Celina’s downtown is going vertical.
At the beginning of August, Washington D.C.-based real estate firm J Street Companies announced that its One Preston Station project in Celina had gone vertical. The announcement comes after the firm broke ground on the project in July 2021.
One Preston Station, a Class A multifamily development located at 1123 S. Oklahoma Drive, will have 240 units over seven residential buildings. The project will also include a fitness and business center as well as a leasing office modeled after an old fashioned gas station.
“I think the impetus was to create a landmark for people driving north, from the south to the north on Preston Road,” said Shea Byers, director of real estate with J Street Companies. “They’ll look to their left and go, ‘That’s interesting, what is that? What is that old historic gas station-looking building, and what does it all mean?’”
The site will also include splashes of Bobcat orange enhancements, a headnod to the city’s heritage and culture.
“It was very important to us that One Preston Station keep the charm and character of Celina while incorporating modern finishes, class-A amenities, and sustainable features that will serve its residents for years to come,” said Stan Ferenc, Principal for J Street Companies, in a statement commemorating the project’s groundbreaking.
Byers said the family-oriented and community-based elements of Celina were part of what attracted the company.
He said the company, which works to find walkable areas, wanted to be as close to downtown Celina as possible.
“The city of Celina understands that their downtown is very special and it should be catalyzed and revitalized,” he said.
He said that includes preserving the area for its historic character as well as reinvesting in it as the city grows.
“As the city grows, downtown will grow, and we want to be a small part of bringing people to downtown and driving sales tax revenue for Celina so that the people that live in Celina don’t have to go to Prosper or Frisco for whatever you want to do on your leisure time, have a drink or meet a friend or have a small office, those sort of things,” Byers said.
Byers said residents will be moving into buildings one and two before the end of the year. The project’s website, oneprestonstation.com is expected to start accepting applications around Sept. 1, he said.
The project in its entirety will likely be completed by March or April of 2023. The development will be made up of 50% one-bedroom units and 50% two- and three- bedroom units. Floorplan sizes will range from 650 to 1,400 square feet. Byers said the vision was to bring open, modern floor plans with high-end finishes.
Amenities will include a swimming pool, fitness center, community garden and EV charging stations (including two at the pumps of the vintage-gas-station-inspired leasing office).
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
