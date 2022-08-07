One Preston Station TO USE 1.png

A project that aims to provide a “southern gateway” to Celina’s downtown is going vertical. 

At the beginning of August, Washington D.C.-based real estate firm J Street Companies announced that its One Preston Station project in Celina had gone vertical. The announcement comes after the firm broke ground on the project in July 2021. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

