It’s no stretch to say that Pat Hunn has one of the best seats in the house at Celina’s Bobcat Stadium.
“This is the greatest view that you could ever have,” he says from his perch in the press box on a Saturday morning. “And if you look out on the horizon, it’s a little hazy today, but you can see Anna, Van Alstyne, Howe, you can see the water towers from the different towns.”
But on Thursday and Friday nights, it’s the action on the field that he’s concerned with — Hunn serves as the voice of the Bobcats for Celina football games, and he’s been doing it for 33 years.
Hunn remembers reading about Celina High School football as a kid growing up in Dallas. His father, who was born and raised in Celina, had the Celina Record delivered to their home in Dallas. It was a week late, Hunn said, but it had the latest on Celina High School football.
“We would read about it and we were like, ‘They kill everybody. Everybody they play they’ve just destroyed. Who are they playing? I mean this is ridiculous,’” Hunn said. “You know, so we just kind of joked about it for years, about how Celina just killed everybody in football.”
A few years later, after moving to the Celina area with his family, Hunn himself would join the team as a sophomore in the 1972 season.
“G.A. Moore is my dad’s cousin. And he had just taken the job as the head football coach the year that I came here,” Hunn said.
Hunn remembers who announced his games when he was a Bobcat — Donald Hamm announced his JV games, and Lynn Stambaugh announced his varsity games. Hunn was on the team that secured Celina’s first football state title in 1974.
Time passed. Hunn finished college, married a Celina girl and came back home. At that point, he wanted to get involved again and joined the chain crew for the old Bobcat Field. He also worked his way into the role of statistician through the Quarterback Club, a spot that allowed him to be on the field while his brother, Shain, played. Eventually the announcer at the time, Donald Hamm, asked Hunn to take over for Thursday nights, calling the junior high and JV games. After Hamm retired from the role, Hunn began calling the varsity games in 1991.
He’s been doing it ever since.
“This is my 33rd season,” Hunn said. “I still do Junior High on Thursdays, just because I love doing it.”
From his prime view spot in the press box area of Bobcat Stadium, Hunn quickly adds that he tries to bring a level of professionalism to his role — it’s not about cheering for your team, he says. It’s about giving the facts.
“And so in Celina we take great pride in putting on a fantastic Friday night experience,” Hunn said. “You’ve got the flags with all the state champions, you’ve got the nice video board, you’ve got all the cheerleaders and the sponsors and the drill team and the band, and it takes a lot of people to put on a Friday night football game. A lot. And so we all take great pride in doing it right.”
He’s also got a team with him that helps make it all happen. That includes David Owen, who serves as a spotter, letting Hunn know who made a tackle; Collin Hunn, who serves as offensive spotter and who is Hunn’s son; David Seay who serves as clock operator and Choc Christopher, who serves as 25-second clock operator.
“For the last 20-plus years I’ve had the same crew,” Hunn said.
When it comes to this year’s season, Hunn says the hope is always for the ninth state championship win.
“I have either played or announced or called every state championship,” Hunn notes. “So eight over 47 years.”
His son was a player on three of the four-in-a-row championships that Celina secured between 1998-2001.
“I’ve seen some really good football over the years,” Hunn said. “So that’s been a real blessing.”
