The Texas Attorney General’s office has announced a lawsuit against a Prosper couple who is accused of scamming tens of millions of dollars out of African Americans in Texas and in other states.
A lawsuit recently filed by the office alleges that Marlon Moore, aka “DJ ASAP,” and his wife LaShonda operated “Blessings in No Time” or BINT, a pyramid scheme, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that promised “blessings,” or return payments $11,200 to members who paid at least $1,400. The scheme, which called on members to simply invite other paying members rather than selling a product, promised refunds at any time. However, several people have requested refunds to no avail, a filed legal suit from Paxton’s office states.
“Instead, defendants are dissipating assets — leaving thousands of victims in dire straits,” the suit states.
The document includes affidavits from victims in multiple states including Georgia, Mississippi and Texas who say they gave thousands of dollars to the organization and have not gotten money back.
The suit also includes a copy of the “BINT Bible,” which states, among other rules, that “All BINT members must be of African American descent. Absolutely no exceptions!”
Members weren’t allowed to post about the organization on social media, and doing so would result in “immediate termination.”
“Many victims were deterred from exercising their rights to speak out and warn others about defendants' illegal scheme out of fear they would lose their rights to a refund and other compensation they were due from defendants,” the suit states.
Since January, the state has received almost 200 complaints about the organization alleging over $700,000 in losses. Multiple complainants said the organization promised full refunds, and many said they would not have joined if not for that promise.
“I am sickened that someone who claims to be an advocate for a community that already needs so much internal and external work would ruin so many lives,” an anonymous consumer complaint provided by Paxton’s office states. “In these months and with a collective family loss of 32K we’ve had deaths, births, illnesses and job losses. It has been devastating.”
A website with the domain name of BINTscam.com, which Paxton’s office says was created by BINT victims, accuses the Moores, their family and friends of collecting millions of dollars for themselves. In addition to assuring members that operations were legal, an affidavit from Georgia resident Tiffany Jefferson states, the Moores conducted multiple Zoom meetings that provided victims with updates including the organization’s refund process and celebrity endorsements of BINT.
“BINT scammed Texans out of money by exploiting their deeply held religious faith during a national crisis. This is despicable behavior, and BINT will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Attorney General Paxton said in a Tuesday statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.