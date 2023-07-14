A variety of businesses are making their way to Celina, according to signs that have gone up for local developments.
A sign advertising the Village at Ownsby Farm development touts 45,000 square feet of shop space available. Businesses listed on the sign include a Costco, which was announced for Celina in September 2022 at the corner of Ownsby Parkway and Preston Road. Other businesses listed include PetSmart, EOS Fitness, Dollar Tree, Costa Vida, PNC, Chop Shop, Layne's Chicken Fingers, Cava, Torchy's, Soak Nail Spa and Lounge, Five Guys, Blaze Pizza, Pacific Dental Services and Black Rock Coffee Bar.
The Village at Ownsby Farm development is being developed by The Seitz Group and is being leased by Jack Wier.
A sign has also gone up advertising The Crossing at Moore Farm development, which touts "750 apartment homes starting Fall 2023."
Businesses listed for the Crossing at Moore Farm development include Lowe's, Lifetime Fitness, Panda Express, Chipotle, Valvoline and Ultra Clean Express Car Wash.
The Crossing at Moore Farm development is also a project of The Seitz Group and is being leased by Jack Wier.
The updates come as Celina looks ahead to roadway improvements for Ownsby Parkway. Improvements include widening Ownsby Parkway to accommodate increased traffic. The project would also involve multiple turn lanes. The project is expected to begin construction in October, with work taking about 16-18 months pending weather, according to information provided by the city. The project is currently out for bid.
"Celina is excited to welcome this major investment by the Seitz Group," Celina Mayor Ryan Tubbs said.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
