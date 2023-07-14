Ownsby farms photo.jpg

A variety of businesses are making their way to Celina, according to signs that have gone up for local developments. 

A sign advertising the Village at Ownsby Farm development touts 45,000 square feet of shop space available. Businesses listed on the sign include a Costco, which was announced for Celina in September 2022 at the corner of Ownsby Parkway and Preston Road. Other businesses listed include PetSmart, EOS Fitness, Dollar Tree, Costa Vida, PNC, Chop Shop, Layne's Chicken Fingers, Cava, Torchy's, Soak Nail Spa and Lounge, Five Guys, Blaze Pizza, Pacific Dental Services and Black Rock Coffee Bar. 

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

