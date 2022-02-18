Allen 2022
File photo

Celina voters will have multiple candidates to choose from as they select City Council members in May.

The filing period for Celina’s May 7 municipal election closed at 5 p.m. Friday.

According to the city, two candidates have filed to run for Place 1 on the City Council: Philip Ferguson and Eric Becker.

Place 1 Incumbent Justin Steiner chose not to run for re-election.

Two people are vying for the Place 2 City Council seat: Tony Griggs and Incumbent Chad Anderson.

The last day to register to vote for the May 7 election is April 7. Early voting will run from April 25 through May 3.

