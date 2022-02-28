road construction
Weather permitting, all lanes of Bloomdale Road/Prosper Trail will be closed at Custer Road (FM 2478) in Prosper from 7 a.m. March 5 through 8 p.m. March 13 as part of an ongoing construction project.

Detours will be in place and motorists should plan ahead for extra travel time.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Custer Road will not be impacted.

This is part of an ongoing $28 million Custer Road/FM 2478 widening project that is expected to be completed in summer 2023, weather permitting.

