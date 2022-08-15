Senior center rendering 1.jpg
Rendering courtesy of city of Celina

Work is progressing on plans to bring a new community center for Celina’s senior citizen community.

The city is in the midst of planning a new facility at the historic Bobcat Field on E Pecan Street that will replace the center currently located in the downtown area.

Senior center rendering 2.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

