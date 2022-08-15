Work is progressing on plans to bring a new community center for Celina’s senior citizen community.
The city is in the midst of planning a new facility at the historic Bobcat Field on E Pecan Street that will replace the center currently located in the downtown area.
The new facility, located in one of the three buildings located behind Bobcat Field, will provide more than triple the amount of space that is available at the current senior center. The current senior center located in the downtown Celina square is about 1,500 square feet while the new space will total 4,935 square feet.
Assistant City Manager Kim Brawner said while the building and foundation will be reused, everything else will be new, including mechanical systems, flooring and furniture. In addition, the city of Celina is slated to construct a concrete parking lot that will provide 43 spaces and that will replace the current asphalt lot. Brawner said city staff have been working on the project for two years.
“Celina has an active senior community,” Brawner stated. “Staff met with participants when we started the design process. The group identified a bigger kitchen, better bathrooms, and more meeting space as its top priorities.”
Planned amenities at the new space include an exercise room, craft room, full kitchen and an open meeting area.
“The new facility will provide our seniors with additional spaces with the goal of having increased programming opportunities,” Brawner stated. “The new facility provides more tables, opportunities to divide the space for additional purposes, and will provide all new equipment.”
The project is slated to advertise this month with plans to award a bid in either September or October, pending bid results. Brawner said work on the facility is expected to take eight months, with plans to open the center in summer 2023.
Work on the project comes amid plans to preserve a large part of the complex at the historic field by repurposing the stadium into an amphitheater. The city has said plans for the remaining structures and bleachers at the field are under consideration.
Brawner said acquisition for the senior center project had come through cooperation with Celina ISD, the Ousley family and the city of Celina.
“All three partners worked towards providing this area as a new resource to the community,” Brawner stated. “This project would not have been possible without the joint effort of everyone.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.