Due to inclement weather, Prestonwood Christian Academy Plano Campus and Prestonwood Christian Academy North Campus will be closed Thursday.
The campuses announced Wednesday that evening activities and practices had been canceled.
The academy announced regular dismissal for Wednesday, but added that extended care is closing at 3 p.m., and parents are asked to pick up students by 2:30 p.m. Staff dismissal is scheduled for 3 p.m.
"We will monitor weather conditions and provide further updates for Thursday activities and practices by noon on 2/24," the academy stated in a Wednesday announcement.
Further PCA updates will be posted to prestonwoodchristian.org.
