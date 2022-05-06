Celina Police Department officers with the Patrol Division were conducting proactive patrols in the area of the 1500 block of South Preston Rd, in an effort to deter and suppress criminal activity, and while doing so, a Celina patrol officer observed a vehicle exit the parking lot of the 7-Eleven located at 1513 South Preston Rd on April 3, 2022.
The patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle upon it leaving the parking lot, turning onto Preston Rd. The operator and passenger of the vehicle were identified as Jesus Fabricio Hinojosa and Hillary Arreguin from Arlington, TX.
After making contact with the driver, the officer was given consent to search the vehicle, which revealed methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia. Additionally, located in the vehicle, were a shop vacuum, drills, bits, and a crowbar. The investigating patrol officer noted that in the bottom of the shop vacuum, a large number of quarters could be observed. Additional Celina police officers were dispatched to 7-Eleven and it was at this time they discovered the coin-operated vacuum had been forced open and the quarters removed.
Officers then contacted surrounding agencies and requested they check the coin-operated vacuums in their jurisdictions. The Prosper Police Department, McKinney Police Department, Plano Police Department, and Denton County Water District Police Department, all reported that coin-operated vacuums in their jurisdiction had also been burglarized in the same manner.
Jesus Fabricio Hinojosa and Hillary Arreguin were placed under arrest at this time for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 <1g, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and burglary of a coin-operated machine.
Members of the Celina Police Department Crime Reduction Unit were then assigned the case for further investigation. Through the investigative process, officers were able to show that the owner of the vehicle used in the multi-jurisdictional burglaries, Daniel Sanchez, received a portion of the stolen proceeds, changing the offense from burglary of a coin-operated machine to felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The Celina Police Department Crime Reduction Unit prepared and secured 8 additional arrest warrants for the three suspects to include, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, criminal mischief greater or equal to $750 but less than $2,500, and engaging in organized criminal activity. Additionally, officers secured two cell phone search warrants for Jesus Fabricio Hinojosa and Hillary Arreguin and a search warrant to conduct a secondary search of the suspect vehicle, all of which provided valuable additional evidence. Three search warrants for the suspects' financial accounts were executed, from which they were depositing and dispersing the stolen financial proceeds.
