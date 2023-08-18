The vision for Celina’s downtown linear park is continuing to come into sharper focus.
Ousley Park spans approximately 30 acres, according to a city-provided presentation. The park will bring a new era to the original Bobcat Stadium, a centerpiece of Celina history. The park is expected to include a 12-foot trail that will follow Doe Branch Creek, according to the city of Celina website. The park is also expected to improve the existing Doe Branch Creek with stream restoration efforts.
While the master planning process is still underway for the park, the city of Celina’s most recent survey gave residents and community members a look at what could be coming down the pike.
In a summer survey, the community was asked to designate which of two park plan alternatives they preferred. The concept plans included a variety of potential park elements including an art walk, splash playground, performance pavilion, athletics history walk, community garden, sculpture garden, dog parks, an observation deck and more.
While the survey offered two different concept choices, it also asked participants to identify what they like about both their preferred design concept, as well as what they might like about the alternative option.
The survey, which closed on Aug. 16, is one more step in the process of creating a master plan for the downtown park. The overall process has also included two public meetings.
According to previous survey results presented at the second public meeting, about 88% of 987 respondents said they would visit the park by personal vehicle. About 24% said they would access the park on foot.
In response to a previous survey question about which amenities they’d like to see added to the park, about 70% of 990 respondents said they’d like to see a walking trail. About 54% said they’d like to see interactive water features or splash play, and 41% said they’d like to see nature/wildlife viewing such as butterfly gardens. The full survey results are available at tinyurl.com/2p84fcjm.
According to city documentation, a plan submittal is scheduled for Aug. 26, with plan adoption slated to be considered at the September 2023 city council meeting. Final design is slated for 2024, with a construction timeline to be determined.
