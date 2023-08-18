Ousley concept 1.jpg

One of two Ousley Park plan alternatives presented as part of a city of Celina summer survey.  

The vision for Celina’s downtown linear park is continuing to come into sharper focus.

Ousley Park spans approximately 30 acres, according to a city-provided presentation. The park will bring a new era to the original Bobcat Stadium, a centerpiece of Celina history. The park is expected to include a 12-foot trail that will follow Doe Branch Creek, according to the city of Celina website. The park is also expected to improve the existing Doe Branch Creek with stream restoration efforts.

Celina ousley 2.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

