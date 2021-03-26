Prosper firefighters braved heavy rain, substantial winds and hail to respond to a suspected lightning fire on Wednesday night.
“Of course, these don't happen when it's nice outside,” Prosper Fire Chief Stuart Blasingame said. “Going to the call, you couldn't hardly see 10 feet in front of your face.”
The department was dispatched to a structure fire in the Chapel Hill subdivision at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, and firefighters arrived within three minutes. The home had a significant fire in the attic, and a family will be displaced for a period of time as a result. However, the house will be repairable.
“It was a very difficult call, but I could just not be more proud of the exceptional performance that the crews did on scene,” Blasingame said.
The bulk of the fire was knocked down, within about six minutes after crews arrived, he said, and it was announced put out at 10:57 p.m.
As crews responded to the fire, Blasingame was told over the radio that there had been another structure fire call and separate call for a lightning strike.
As a result, crews were split up. That included sending Prosper personnel to the structure fire and a Celina fire engine that had come in for mutual aid to the lightning strike call.
All told, the department had six calls for service within less than an hour that night, and five of those came within roughly 40 minutes. Most were structure fire or lightning strike calls, but only the Chapel Hill subdivision call revealed a working fire, Blasingame said.
“What we do know is that multiple houses were hit in some capacity or did have some type of damage where it at least tripped the breakers,” he said. “But to my knowledge, we only had one house that was an actual true, working fire that had significant damage to the home.”
