Local fire departments stayed busy Thursday night and into Friday morning as they worked to quell multiple fires in the area.
Prosper Fire Rescue had its fair share of fires to respond to. Chief Stuart Blasingame said the department responded to two house fires in Prosper, including one on the 1800 block of Wynne Drive that came in at 11:03 p.m.
“At 12:20 a.m., the units that were on the Wynne fire looked over and could see a fire from a roof in the Star Trail subdivision,” Blasingame said “That wound up being on the 1000 block of Earthwind Drive.”
Both houses were unoccupied and were on streets that had mostly houses that were under construction.
Lightning is suspected to be the cause of both fires. In a social media post early Friday morning, the department thanked the Celina and Frisco fire departments for providing mutual aid on the fires.
The department also responded to a transformer fire at 10:25 p.m. and provided mutual aid with other local fires, including a structure fire in Little Elm at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The department also responded to a mutual aid call in Frisco around 10:06 p.m. and then returned to Little Elm at about 5:01 a.m. Friday for another mutual aid call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.