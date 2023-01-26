Prosper ISD Board President Drew Wilborn has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child, according to a district email.
“Prosper Families: Prosper ISD has some difficult news to share with you,” an email from the district stated. “Prosper ISD Board of Trustees President Drew Wilborn was arrested late Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, by the Dallas Police Department and charged with indecency with a child. This is a criminal matter, and, to the best of our knowledge, this situation does not involve any Prosper ISD students.
“It is natural for our community to have questions, and we will provide as much information as we can, when we are able.”
The Dallas Police Department confirmed on Jan. 25 that it had arrested 43-year-old Andrew Wilborn on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact.
"On April 14, 2022, the Dallas Police Department received information regarding a 16-year-old being inappropriately touched by Wilborn, who was an executive pastor at Antioch Church," the department stated.
The department stated that an investigation followed, and a warrant was obtained for the suspect.
Anyone with any information on the case or any other possible offenses involving the suspect are asked to call Detective R. Jones #10542 with the Dallas PD Child Exploitation Unit at 214-671-4331 or raungi.jones@dallaspolice.gov.
According to the Prosper ISD website, Wilborn was elected in 2021 for a term slated to last until 2024. The district website also states he serves as executive pastor with Antioch Fellowship MBC in Dallas.
WFAA has reported that Wilborn was taken into custody at his Celina home.
