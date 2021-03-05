Prosper ISD will continue requiring face coverings, although not in some situations, according to a Friday announcement.
The district’s announcement comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that a statewide mandate on face coverings will be rescinded, effective this Wednesday. Abbott announced the mandate’s ending on Tuesday while addressing the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.
"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said, according to a press release. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”
In counties that are not in an area with high COVID-19 hospitalizations, individuals are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain a social distance of six feet from someone not in the same household. However, nobody can be required by any jurisdiction to wear or mandate the wearing of a face covering, the order states.
“As a result of the lifting of the order on masks, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance," the Texas Education Agency said in a Wednesday statement. "Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy."
In a message to parents, Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson said the district had weighed guidance from the TEA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health experts.
“Based on the information and guidance from these groups, our staff and our parents, along with careful consideration of the safety of PISD students and staff, the district has decided to continue its current practice of requiring face coverings for students (grades 4-12), staff and visitors, as has been the case all school year,” Ferguson stated. “District data has also consistently shown that the spread of COVID-19 on campus is minimal when face coverings are worn.”
However, effective March 15, Ferguson said, the Prosper ISD will stop requiring face coverings in open air, ventilated spaces, which includes recess, outdoor parties, extracurricular activities in outdoor spaces and morning and afternoon car lines.
“With the exception of permitting this optional mask wearing outdoors, the district will continue to enforce all safety precautions and social distancing practices that have been implemented since the beginning of the school year,” Ferguson stated.
Parent feedback data collected by PISD showed that 57% of respondents were in favor of keeping face coverings, with 2,586 voting “masks,” 1,575 voting “no masks,” and 368 voting “other.”
A staff survey revealed that 65% of respondents were in favor of sticking with face coverings, with 309 voting “masks,” 138 voting “no masks,” and 31 voting “other.”
“Prosper ISD will reevaluate our disease mitigation protocol periodically as employees receive the vaccine and we monitor trends in disease transmission within our area,” Ferguson stated. “As employees have more opportunities to access the vaccine, PISD may allow adjustments to plans for end-of-year activities.”
That stipulation comes after the Texas Department of State Health Services announcement Wednesday that that vaccine providers should immediately include school and child care workers in vaccine administration.
