For Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson, it’s time for the community to “buckle up.”
“It’s going to be a fun ride and we’re all in it together,” she said.
The superintendent shared the sentiment after announcing that the district is projected to have 43,152 students by the 2030-31 school year, a stark increase from the roughly 19,500 students who make up the district’s enrollment today.
That figure is another domino in what has been a wider story of explosive growth in the district. Prosper ISD reported an enrollment of 4,480 students in the 2010-11 school year and reported 14,243 in 2018-19.
The next academic year, the district hit 17,036.
“That was a huge jump that occurred,” Ferguson said, “and I’m going to say that that occurred because of what was happening with building and growth and development in the town of Prosper and the other municipalities that we also connect with.”
But, she added, education is typically the top reason why parents say they chose Prosper.
During the current school year alone, Prosper ISD’s enrollment grew from 18,706 as of Aug. 12 to 19,523 in January.
“Just over the holiday break when we returned in January, we brought on about 200 extra students, and that is ... probably the highest number of enrollment that we’ve had whenever we’ve transitioned from the holiday break back into the new year,” Ferguson said.
In the wake of the current and projected growth, Prosper ISD is looking ahead to its future schools. During a State of the Community address in January, Ferguson said the district is looking to have 15 elementary schools, five middle schools and three high schools for the 2024-25 school year.
“We actually will break ground on our third high school this August-September to start building that so that it can open up in 2024,” Ferguson said.
The district is planning to open two elementary schools in August, including Mike and Janie Reeves Elementary, located in McKinney and slated to relieve the district’s Baker Elementary, also in McKinney.
Mrs. Jerry Bryant Elementary, named after the district’s first female Prosper ISD School Board member, will also open in August.
The district also recently got board approval to buy the Mahard Facility in an effort to get more administrative office and warehouse spaces.
“We are not slated to actually build an administration building until 2028,” Ferguson said, “and so as you can see, we’re probably not going to be able to hold, because our current facility, located on 7th Street, is at capacity.”
She added that the use of the building also provides a chance to give back to the community.
“Because this is such an iconic business that has been in Prosper for many years, and to be able to really take that, freshen it up and make it have purpose again, to me, is just such a win,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.