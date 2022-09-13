Prosper.jpeg
Prosper ISD

The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees and district administration announced Tuesday that Walnut Grove High School will open in Fall 2023 for grades 9-12, a full year ahead of schedule.

This state-of-the-art, comprehensive high school aims to relieve overcrowding at Prosper High School.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

