The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees and district administration announced Tuesday that Walnut Grove High School will open in Fall 2023 for grades 9-12, a full year ahead of schedule.
This state-of-the-art, comprehensive high school aims to relieve overcrowding at Prosper High School.
“The Board of Trustees is grateful for the district administration and its vision to ensure that the student experience in our schools stays in the forefront of planning and construction,” Board President Drew Wilborn said. “Prosper ISD is the fastest growing district in the state, probably the nation, and we stay committed to making sure that our students still receive the best education that Prosper has to offer.”
Current juniors will have the choice to attend their current school or Walnut Grove after attendance boundaries are determined.
Current sophomores, freshmen and eighth graders will be rezoned to Walnut Grove after attendance boundaries are determined.
“I know that Walnut Grove will provide an outstanding place of learning and exploration for our students in the long tradition of excellence of Prosper and Rock Hill High Schools,” Superintendent Holly Ferguson said.
The campus will consist of a 530,000 square foot, two-story academic building and a 75,000 square foot multi-purpose building. The program consists of academic areas, fine arts, athletics, and CTE spaces. These spaces are supported with library/media and food service commons centrally located in the building. Fine arts will house a 1,000-seat auditorium. A 2,200-seat arena will house athletic activities and other events. The outdoor areas will be provided with a band practice area, football/track, baseball, softball, and tennis facilities.
As the district grows larger, staff have prioritized modernizing campuses and adapting learning spaces so they are collaborative and can serve more than one purpose.
The building will include 62 core classrooms supported by Computer Labs and 14 Science Labs supported by prep rooms. Career-Technology areas include business labs, computer labs, forensic science, journalism, fashion, culinary arts, broadcast, digital media, medical tech, eSports, architecture, interior design, construction science, animal science, horticulture, engineering and robotics.
Fine Arts includes, Band, Orchestra, Choir, Theater, Dance, and Art.
Here are some important dates to keep in mind for Prosper ISD:
On Oct. 3, proposed zoning will be released for review.
On Oct. 6-13, the district will gather feedback from affected families through meetings and online forms about attendance zones and student choice in moving schools.
On Oct. 17, the district will present the community feedback and any changes in zoning recommendations at its board of trustees meeting. The Board will determine final Walnut Grove attendance zones.
On Oct. 21, the principal will be named.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
