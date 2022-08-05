Prosper file

The Town of Prosper has launched a new way for the community to watch live Council meetings. This new Swagit video streaming platform was acquired this fiscal year to enable live streaming and video recordings of Council meetings and other public meetings held in the Town’s Council Chambers. Until now, the Town has utilized Zoom as its live stream option, but was not able to provide video recordings of meetings. Not only does this new Swagit service offer live stream tune-in but also records meetings, integrates the video with the Council agenda and bookmarks video clips making it easier to navigate to specific agenda items. This software will greatly enhance the quality, transparency and ease of participating in the Town’s hybrid meetings.

“We are excited to roll out this new technology that makes it even easier for residents to be involved in their local government. People may not always have the time or ability to attend a Town Council meeting in person.  Now they can watch meetings at their convenience” said Executive Director of Community Services, Robyn Battle. “We have been offering virtual participation at meetings since the beginning of the pandemic. We are excited about this enhancement that makes our meetings even more transparent and easier to watch.” 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

