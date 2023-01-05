The Town of Prosper has narrowed down the extensive nationwide search for the next Town Manager. The Town engaged the services of Government Professional Solutions, a municipal recruiting consultant, to coordinate the search and the candidate selection process. The pool of 77 candidates has been narrowed to three finalists following a rigorous interview process. Each applicant was evaluated based on their experience, education, accomplishments, presentation skills and knowledge in local government management. Each of the three finalists will have the opportunity to meet with senior staff and community leaders in addition to taking a tour of the town prior to their final interview with the Prosper Town Council. A decision is expected to be made by mid-January to determine who will be Prosper’s next Town Manager.
Prosper Town Manager Finalists:
Mario Canizares has served as City Manager for the City of Nacogdoches since 2020. Prior to this role, he served as both Deputy and Assistant City Manager for the City of Denton, and Deputy City Manager for the City of Coppell. Mr. Canizares earned a Master of Public Administration Degree from the University of North Texas and has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Richard Davis has served as City Manager of the City of Baytown since 2015. Prior to this role, he served as City Manager of the City of West Jordan, Utah; Town Manager of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and City Manager of West Point City, Utah. Mr. Davis earned a Master of Public Administration degree and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Government/ Corporate Relations from Brigham Young University.
Steven Rapson has served as County Manager of Fayette County, Georgia since 2013. Prior to this role, he served as City Manager of the City of Union City, Georgia. Mr. Rapson has a Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting degree from Georgia State University.
“The Town Council has been very intentional in the selection process to identify the best candidate who aligns with Prosper’s culture, priorities, values and vision to serve as the next Town Manager,” said Mayor David Bristol. “We owe it to our residents and our staff to select and hire the right person and we are confident that one of these three finalists will be the one to lead our growing community now and into the future.”
