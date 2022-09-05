Jarratt Calvert was appointed to the Celina ISD Board of Trustees in August, but he has been a lifelong member of the Celina community. Today, he also serves as Operations Manager with Shades of Green Nursery.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Jarratt Calvert and I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve on the Board of Trustees. I am a fifth generation Celina resident and consider myself lucky to have been raised in a community where faith, integrity and character are knitted into the community and school district. My beautiful wife, Rebecca, and I met in seventh grade at Celina Middle School, and I have had a crush on her ever since. We have two children, Cooper (6) and Lola (2) with one more joining the party in December. I am grateful for all the family I still have close by in Celina (can someone say free babysitting?!) where my children can grow up around their grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. We have an amazing community of friends around us, most of whom we have met by being members at The Trails Church here in Celina.
What brought you to Celina?
That would be a question for my great-great grandparents. Maybe the better question is what has KEPT me in Celina. Growing up here, you have your teenage angst years where you can’t wait to get away. It wasn’t until college and beyond where I began to understand the importance of my upbringing: a) having a community of people that supported you through thick and thin; b) having a community where Godly men and women help raise you; c) having a community pray for you as they send you out into the world. Not to mention, if I got into any kind of mischief my mom would hear about it before I could bike home.
What made you want to serve on the CISD board of trustees?
In short, I feel called to civil service and wanted to give back in some capacity. I am honored for the appointment to this board and to be entrusted with the decisions facing our district. Decisions that will affect not only my Bobcat, but all the other Bobcats in Celina. I will bring a unique perspective to the board, not only as a Celina graduate but a parent of an elementary student. I will be a link to Celina’s past and help create the direction on where we will be heading in the future.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the board?
I recognize that there have been hundreds of men and women that have served on this board before me and have helped build this top-ranked school district. Using the foundation they have created, I hope to continue the initiatives in the “Paving the Way for the Future” campaign. By creating a safe, caring and collaborative learning environment students will be able to excel in the classrooms. As we continue to grow, I hope to broaden our curriculum to meet the needs of every learner.
What education issues are top of mind for you as you enter your new role?
We have an amazing group of educators in our district. They go above and beyond for every student, while creating a safe, rich learning environment. I hope to come along side them to ensure everything outside the classroom is being done, to improve success inside the classroom. I want to think outside the box as we approach new challenges. Whether it’s making sure every hungry student is fed or ensuring that cell phones are used to enrich, rather than distract. I hope to collaborate with teachers and parents to determine the best solutions moving forward.
What should Celina ISD residents know about you?
After graduating from Celina High School, I attended Texas A&M and graduated with an Industrial Distribution degree. After substitute teaching at Celina ISD, I worked for eight years at Pine Cove Camps in Tyler, Texas. Regarding Education, my family has a long history of serving and supporting their school districts. Both of my grandfathers served on School Boards for several years. My mother worked in the Celina ISD system for over 30 years, serving as the Junior High Principal before retiring. I hope to bring fresh eyes and ears to the board with an objective view on the decisions we will face in the future. My goal is to do everything I can do to make Celina ISD the best it can be.
Tell us about your role with Shades of Green Nursery. How has it been being at the new Celina location?
I was lucky to marry into the family business. My father-in-law started Shades of Green when he was in college at Texas A&M. I am fortunate to join a business that has a 40 year legacy of keeping Collin County green and growing. I serve as the Operations Manager at Shades of Green, which basically means I’m the catch-all guy. With this being a small family-owned business, depending on the day my role could look like an accountant, salesman, garden designer or a mix of all three. Recently, a large part of my time has been in the planning, designing, and opening of our second location in Celina. Celina is booming and is the place to be for new businesses. We opened in mid-June, right as the triple digits started, so foot traffic has been slow. It’s Texas…our plants and our customers melt in this triple digit heat. Now that the temps are cooling off, we are seeing several brown spots around town in customers’ landscapes. We’re set up to be the perfect place for people to replace dead/dying plant material. On top of that, we will be receiving an entire semi-truck full of pumpkins around mid-September. We will be up to our ears in pumpkins and will have several fun events for the entire family; free pumpkin painting, fall photo-ops and a straw maze!
What do you do in your spare time?
We are blessed to be surrounded with so many amazing friends and family in Celina, so a lot of time is spent with them. Recently, some friends and I have been getting into Pickleball…such an addicting sport! It’s a great way to get a little exercise while having some fun in the process. I enjoy spending time out in the garden (kind of comes with the job) and getting to experience that with my kids. They love picking vegetables out of the garden…the tricky part is getting them to eat them!
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time?
Obviously, Shades of Green Celina is my favorite place, and I can’t wait for everyone to come see us. Outside of that, I love how the city of Celina is so golf cart friendly. We purchased a golf cart from our friends at Frontier Golf Carts and haven’t looked back. If it’s the weekend, you can see my family carting around to all our favorite spots in downtown. Our frequent stops are usually Tender, Toasted Walnut, Rollertown, The Donut Shop, and a summertime favorite is Hairy Gorillas.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am a night-owl by nature, but an early-bird by necessity. I am an extrovert and get energized by being around others. It’s hard for me to say no to any kind of get together with friends or a game night with family. As I have gotten older, I have learned the importance of waking up early, getting in some sort of exercise and spending time reading God’s word or prayer. These simple disciplines have helped sharpen me physically, mentally and spiritually, which in turn allow me to be a better husband and father.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Earlier this year, my grandfather passed away. I was honored to share a few words and talk about the legacy he left. After that experience, I hope my legacy can be the same as my grandfathers: A godly man who loved the Lord, his family, neighbors, and community.
